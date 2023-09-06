Breaking down the top 32 D/STs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings

The first week of the 2023 NFL regular season is upon us. While you may not have enjoyed having to take a D/ST in your fantasy football drafts, this is their first time to try and benefit your lineup. Despite having season-long upside, your rostered D/ST could have a player holding out or a rough matchup in Week 1, leaving you with questions on what to do. Here are our D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Injury news to monitor

While not injuries per se, San Francisco 49ers star DE Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Carolina Panthers LB Brian Burns are still holding out for new contracts. Jones, in particular, has been outspoken about missing games until he gets the deal he feels he deserves. With it being Wednesday, it is very unlikely that Jones will play on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions this week.

All their opponents (the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lions and Atlanta Falcons, respectively) are expected to rely on their ground game to open up their offense. Missing Bosa, Jones, or Burns would surely limit the upside of their team’s defense as a play this week.

Streaming options for Week 1

The Commanders D/ST is going to be a top streaming option this week. They face the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals, who will be down starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune are expected to be under center, with neither inspiring much hope.

The Jaguars D/ST and the Falcons D/ST are both facing rookie quarterbacks making their official debut. Jacksonville will face a Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts team led by Anthony Richardson. Atlanta has a divisional battle against the Panthers and Bryce Young.

Week 1 fantasy football defense/special teams rankings