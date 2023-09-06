Breaking down the top 35 TEs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

The season is so, so close and our tight end fantasy rankings are even closer. Just right below here actually. You can skip ahead if you’d like. It’s a free country!

Injury news to monitor

There was a tremor in the force when it was revealed that Travis Kelce had injured himself in practice on Tuesday. He had hyperextended his knee, but apparently there was no structural damage. Unfortunately there is swelling, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. At this point the odds appear to lean toward Kelce not suiting up on Thursday, but also not missing much time. His backup would be Noah Gray.

Mark Andrews has been sidelined with a mystery injury, missing the last six practices. That sounds ominous, but head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Andrews would practice on Wednesday. As long as that happens, it seems likely he would play Sunday.

Week 1 fantasy football TE PPR rankings