Breaking down the top 35 TEs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

Welcome to Week 1 of the fantasy football season! Today we bring you the standard tight end rankings. Since this is Week 1 there is still some hope that you made the right choice at tight end. That hope likely won’t last long, as tight ends are inconsistent when they aren’t named Travis Kelce. It would be nice to see a young tight end or two break out in fantasy this season, and Week 1 would be a good place to start.

Injury news to monitor

Boy howdy! The top two tight ends this week are currently injured to some degree. Mark Andrews is supposed to practice on Wednesday and is trending toward playing, but Travis Kelce is another story. Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice on Tuesday and is looking iffy for Thursday. The injury doesn’t appear to be that severe, but playing this week isn’t looking good.

Streaming options for Week 1

There are plenty of decent streaming options this week, with Juwan Johnson, Jake Ferguson, and Gerald Everett being three of my favorites.

Week 1 fantasy football TE standard rankings