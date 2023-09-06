Breaking down the top 100 WRs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

The 2023 NFL season begins with a Thursday Night Football game featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on September 7. The excitement rolls on with 14 Sunday games while wrapping up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

Below, we’ll break down the top 100 wide receivers for Week 1 fantasy football in standard leagues.

Injury news to monitor

The season’s opening game is expected to feature Kadarius Toney for the Chiefs, as he has recently returned to practice following a meniscus injury. However, he’s likely to be gradually reintroduced to the lineup.

For the Commanders, Terry McLaurin’s status is uncertain due to a toe injury. If he’s unavailable, Jahan Dotson could have a favorable matchup against the Cardinals.

The Broncos might be missing Jerry Jeudy in Week 1 as he recovers from a hamstring injury, although that’s not yet confirmed. If he’s out, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims would become the primary fantasy targets at wide receiver.

Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recently had wrist surgery, is questionable for Week 1. He has been practicing with a wrapped wrist, but his participation this week would be surprising.

Cooper Kupp is currently doubtful for Week 1 due to a hamstring injury and is listed as “day-to-day.” Until there’s more clarity on his status, both Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee could see a rise in fantasy rankings.

Streaming options for Week 1

Skyy Moore is poised for a breakout year, especially given his potential every-down role. With Travis Kelce listed as questionable on the injury report just before Thursday’s season opener, Moore might be called upon to step up sooner than anticipated.

Other injury-contingent streaming options include Marvin Mims from the Broncos and Van Jefferson of the Rams. As previously noted, Jeudy’s questionable status for Denver could result in increased snaps and targets for Mims. On the other hand, if Kupp is officially sidelined in Los Angeles, Jefferson is expected to step up and receive a significant number of targets.

Week 1 fantasy football WR standard rankings