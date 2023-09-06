Breaking down the top 90 RBs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

The NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on September 7. The action continues with 14 games on Sunday while concluding with a Monday Night Football game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets.

In the following sections, we’ll analyze the top 90 running backs for Week 1 fantasy football in PPR leagues while paying attention to injury news and highlighting streaming options.

Injury news to monitor

Broncos running back Javonte Williams is still recovering from off-season knee surgery but is expected to see some action in Week 1. In the meantime, Samaje Perine is likely to serve as the leadback until Williams is fit for a more substantial role.

The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor, who is on the PUP list for the first four games. This leaves Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull to share duties in a committee approach. Moss seems to be the frontrunner for carries but is also coming back from an injury. It’s a situation best avoided in Week 1 unless you’re in a pinch.

With Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension, rookie Kendre Miller would normally step up, but he’s currently hampered by a hamstring injury. This could pave the way for Jamaal Williams to shoulder a significant workload.

Streaming options for Week 1

Raheem Mostert may not be a standout option for the entire season, but he could be a viable streaming choice for Week 1 if you’re in a bind. Rookie De’Von Achane has the potential to cut into Mostert’s workload as the season goes on, but given that he’s recovering from an injury, Mostert could be the go-to back for the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tank Bigsby is best viewed as a stash-and-hope option, given the uncertainty surrounding how the Jaguars plan to use their running backs. The most optimistic scenario for Bigsby is that he’ll handle inside carries and goal-line opportunities while Travis Etienne serves as the pass-catching and third-down back. While this arrangement is far from guaranteed, Bigsby did show promise in the preseason to earn some carries.

Week 1 Fantasy Football RB PPR rankings