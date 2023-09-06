 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the top 90 RBs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We take a look at Week 1 RB rankings for standard fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The season is upon us and that means it is time for Week 1 rankings. Here we will take a look at running backs for standard leagues. There are plenty of question marks as to how touches will be split in NFL backfields this season and Week 1 should be eye opening.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor is out for the first four weeks on the PUP list and will be replaced by the trio of Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull. Moss appears to be first in line to be the lead back, but they plan on using the dreaded “hot hand.”

Breece Hall is returning from knee surgery, but is expected to play in Week 1. He will likely split work with Dalvin Cook to start the season.

De’Von Achane has returned to practice this week as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He won’t be a recommended start in Week 1 with Raheem Mostert in the lead, but he should get his chances while Jeff Wilson is on the PUP list.

Week 1 fantasy football standard RB rankings

