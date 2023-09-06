Breaking down the top 90 RBs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

The season is upon us and that means it is time for Week 1 rankings. Here we will take a look at running backs for standard leagues. There are plenty of question marks as to how touches will be split in NFL backfields this season and Week 1 should be eye opening.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor is out for the first four weeks on the PUP list and will be replaced by the trio of Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull. Moss appears to be first in line to be the lead back, but they plan on using the dreaded “hot hand.”

Breece Hall is returning from knee surgery, but is expected to play in Week 1. He will likely split work with Dalvin Cook to start the season.

De’Von Achane has returned to practice this week as he recovers from a shoulder injury. He won’t be a recommended start in Week 1 with Raheem Mostert in the lead, but he should get his chances while Jeff Wilson is on the PUP list.

Week 1 fantasy football standard RB rankings