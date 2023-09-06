Breaking down the top 32 QBs in Week 1 fantasy football rankings

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner with the Chiefs and Lions facing off on Thursday night. That game has the highest over/under of the weekend, which is always nice for a season opener. Plus, we’ll get to see the best quarterback in the league, but possibly without Travis Kelce.

Injury news to monitor

Quarterbacks are relatively healthy going into Week 1, but there is some concern that Joe Burrow won’t be a full strength as he comes back from his calf injury. But, all signs point to him playing against the Browns. He’ll be a must start unless he has a setback in practice.

Streaming options for Week 1

Sam Howell, Commanders vs. Cardinals

The injury to Terry McLaurin is concerning, but Howell’s upside as a runner against what should be a very bad Cardinals team, makes him streamable this week.

Jared Goff, Lions vs. Chiefs

This game has the highest total of the week and that’s after it dropped with Travis Kelce’s injury. Goff will likely need to put the ball in the air in what should be a high scoring affair.

Week 1 fantasy football QB rankings