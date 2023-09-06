 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Christian Wood signs two-year deal with Lakers

The forward is going to LA.

By Spencer Limbach
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Christian Wood of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 123-119.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Christian Wood, one of the major holdouts in free agency this summer, has finally landed with a team. Wood is joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal does include a player option, allowing Wood to re-enter free agency next summer.

Wood has played for seven different teams across seven NBA seasons. He spent last year with the Dallas Mavericks while mostly coming off the bench for 50 of the 67 games played. Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while seeing 25.9 minutes per game for the Mavs. All of those stats represented his lowest marks since 2019-20, when he was with the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers have fortified the roster and added a versatile forward in Wood, solidifying themselves as a contender for the NBA title. The Lakers made the conference finals a year ago, and Wood will be a prominent rotation player in the frontcourt for LA.

