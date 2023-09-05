Potential tight end waiver wire targets to consider if Travis Kelce injury holds him out

The news is still fresh, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee in practice on Tuesday and his status for Thursday night is in doubt. If we had to guess, Kelce will not play on Thursday, as he is too important to risk this early in the season at less than 100%.

If you drafted Kelce in fantasy football this season, you probably didn’t worry about backing him up with another tight end. Kelce’s durability has been outstanding, never having missed a game due to injury. But here we are.

Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Titans

The preseason hype for Johnson has been great. He apparently has a great rapport with new quarterback Derek Carr. He looked good in his limited time in the preseason and he has shown ability in the red zone already, with seven touchdowns on 65 targets last season.

Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Raiders

Dulcich is a bit of a wild card, as he isn’t strictly the starter at tight end with Adam Trautman in that role. But, he will be used as more of an offensive weapon to create mismatches when they present themselves. With Jerry Jeudy not 100%, Dulcich could see an uptick in work in Week 1.

Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Dolphins

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore helped Dalton Schultz to fantasy goodness last season and could do the same with Everett this year. He’s not a lock by any means, but the more up-tempo offense Moore brings should help expand the number of fantasy players this offense can hold.

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys vs. Giants

Ferguson was an afterthought after the team let Dalton Schultz leave and drafted Luke Schoomaker, but he has won the starting job and should be in line for a fantasy viable workload.