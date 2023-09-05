Tigers vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After an encouraging sweep of the Astros over the weekend, the New York Yankees (68-69) look to keep their youth movement rolling as they kick off a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers (63-74) on Tuesday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Alex Faedo (2-5, 4.89 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (12-4, 2.95) takes the mound looking to build on his AL Cy Young case.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but they’ve remained surprisingly competitive this year, and if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene (currently on the IL), Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Faedo. Detroit just swept the White Sox over the weekend to move to 63-74 on the year, just 2.5 back of the Guardians for second in the AL Central.

The Yankees are just playing out the string over the season’s final weeks, eight games back of a Wild Card spot at 68-69, but at least they’re generating some reasons for optimism heading into 2024. Top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells made their long-awaited MLB debuts over the weekend, helping New York sweep their long-time nemesis in the Houston Astros. Cole remains among the sturdiest pitchers in the game and will look to sew up his first career AL Cy Young Award with a strong finish.

New York enters as heavy -250 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Detroit at +205. The run total is set at 8.

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Alex Faedo vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -250, Tigers +205

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.