Travis Kelce injures knee in practice on Tuesday

Update: It appears that Travis Kelce’s knee injury is a hyperextension, per Adam Schefter. His status for Thursday night is uncertain at this point.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee in practice and his status is unknown at the moment. We will update as news comes in.

Andy Reid just said TE Travis Kelce injured his knee today and his status is unknown while being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/0zNThtE8Gj — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 5, 2023

If Kelce can’t go to start the season on Thursday night against the Lions, it would be a huge blow to the Chiefs offense. Kelce is by far Patrick Mahomes’ top target and the engine of that offense. The Chiefs tight end backups are Noah Gray and Blake Bell, so there is a big drop off in talent. Kelce’s targets would likely siphon toward RB Jerick McKinnon and slot receiver Skyy Moore, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Justin Watson and Rashee Rice could see extra work.