‘Ahsoka’s ‘Time To Fly’ is considerably short on time, but leans on expanding of older Star Wars ideologies

The significant action setpiece of the starfighter battle takes center stage in the latter half of Ahsoka’s third episode, ‘Time To Fly.’ In fairness, it might seem like most of it because the episode is a little over half an hour long. However, where the dogfight and revelations do dazzle at some point, the meat and potatoes of the story come within the conversations of themes that have been shown to the audience previously.

After a long, drag-out war, people will thirst for quiet periods of peace. Unfortunately, that sometimes comes with a blind spot. When Ahsoka and Hera examined Morgan’s old factories in Corellia, we saw an undercurrent of Empire sympathizers. You didn’t think that all of them would just lay down their ideals at the throes of a pledge, did you? Ahsoka doesn’t, and neither does Hera. You can see the frustration when she goes to the Senators and tries to warn them about the impending return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Senator Hamato Xiono (Nelson Lee) is not having any of it – despite the obvious bond Hera has with Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). He thinks this is Hera’s way of getting Republic supplies to find Ezra Bridger, who Xiono presumes is dead. Of course, Hera would want that chance to see her friend, who just so happens to be lost in the same manner as Thrawn. In Hera’s dialogue, she explains everything lost from a personal perspective at the hands of the Grand Admiral himself. This speaks more to a recurring theme in Star Wars of governing bodies not heeding warnings.

If you didn’t watch Rebels, the stakes more akin to Hera might not hit as hard. But farther down the line, The First Order comes, and we’re back to where we were with the Empire. Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it, and, sadly, the Republic governing continent is too naive to take these former Imperial workers at their word (it doesn’t work!)

Aside from this, the work of Ahsoka and her padawan Sabine is just beginning. Director Steph Green and Dave Filoni bring back a training scenario reminiscent of Obi-Wan and Luke from A New Hope. Only this time, we have resident naysayer droid Huyang to give Sabine some extra non-pep talk. The first three episodes of this series are looking to deconstruct what we think The Force is. According to Ahsoka (and, by extension, Filoni), perhaps it’s not about all the absurd amount of midi-chlorians one has in their blood. The Force is all around us and can be felt if you’re open to it.

Huyang quickly points out that only a few Mandalorians have successfully jumped to being a Jedi and that the regular Jedi order probably wouldn’t have taken Sabine on. This is the same argument when it came to Anakin and Qui-Gon. However, Ahsoka doesn’t adhere to all the Jedi rule mumbo-jumbo – she makes it a quick point to say that she wants Sabine to be herself. There is still a lot of ambiguity in this story, and what Filoni is trying to tell us about is how The Force works and how much a person can manipulate it.

If it’s genuinely about patience, Sabine has little of it – having a mission where time is of the essence doesn’t help matters either. However, in the space fight, Ahoska relents to Sabine and meets her on the level that works for her skill set. Rogue One and The Last Jedi have played with the contemporary concept of how The Force works, and I am looking forward to how Filoni expands on what this means here.

The highlight of the dogfight was seeing the Purrgils – even as they looked great, they also serve as a devastating emotional marker for Sabine as a reminder of Ezra. Other than seeing Morgan’s Eye of Sion being on the edge of completion, the space fight didn’t have that much suspense. There was no way all the major parties involved would perish, and the sequence mainly served as a gateway to get us to the fourth episode’s issue. We’ll probably have a rematch of Sabine and Shin and perhaps Ahsoka and Baylan – where Ahsoka will have to trust Sabine to learn from prior mistakes.