Colts to go with committee running back approach while Jonathan Taylor is sidelined

The Indianapolis Colts placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list last week, which means he will miss at least the first four weeks of the 2023 regular season. While he is out, the team is going to use a committee approach to the position.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told the media over the weekend, “I think it’s running back-by-committee. Whoever’s got the hot hand, let ‘em ride a little bit.” The current group of healthy running backs include Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, and Evan Hull. Moss recently returned to practice after completing recovery from a broken arm.

Indianapolis Star reporter Joel Erickson suggested Moss would have been the more clear lead back if he had remained healthy during camp.

Moss proved he could handle a heavy workload in the final four games last season, piling up 334 yards on 69 carries after Taylor aggravated his ankle injury, forcing the Colts’ superstar back onto the bench. It was the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL during that stretch. But Moss has been out of the lineup since late July after suffering a broken arm on the first day in pads.

Erickson noted that while Moss could get extra conditioning work in due to the nature of his injury, he is also missing extensive time getting comfortable with Steichen’s offensive scheme.

This creates a tough situation for fantasy football managers trying to decide on the running back position. We’re closing in on the final fantasy drafts on Tuesday and Wednesday (and I suppose Thursday for the true procrastinators), and the current ADPs are as follows:

Jackson: 171, RB57

Moss: 190, RB59

Hull: 223, RB68

Hull and Jackson are the better dynasty and keeper league picks, while Moss is probably the safer option for the current season. It’s possible Jackson and/or Hull end up securing the primary workload and eventually serve as the primary complement to Taylor when he returns to the lineup. I’d probably prefer either of them considering Moss has never really fully broken through, but Moss is arguably the safest pick of the three for 2023 fantasy football.