US Open results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the women’s singles bracket

The 2023 US Open is into the second week and the quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The quarterfinals will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes with a live stream on WatchESPN.

The women’s singles bracket has seen four of the top five seeds eliminated and we’ll have a first-time champion when the tournament wraps on Saturday. #2 Aryna Sabalenka is the top remaining seed and has two semifinal appearances on her resume. She’s the betting favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +190 odds. She’s also the biggest favorite in the quarterfinals, installed at -360 to beat #23 Qinwen Zheng.

There are two Americans remaining in the bracket. #6 Coco Gauff plays on Tuesday and will face #20 Jeļena Ostapenko as a -260 favorite. #17 Madison Keys plays on Wednesday and will face #9 Markéta Vondroušová as a -130 favorite.

Below is the full quarterfinal schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent women’s semifinals matchups as the round comes to an end.

Women’s Singles Draw

Quarterfinals results

#6 Coco Gauff vs. #20 Jeļena Ostapenko — Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. ET

#10 Karolína Muchová vs. #30 Sorana Cîrstea — Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #23 Qinwen Zheng — Wednesday, TBD

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. #17 Madison Keys — Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals matchups

TBD