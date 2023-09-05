US Open results: Who is advancing to the semifinals in the men’s singles bracket

The 2023 US Open continues its second week of play on Tuesday with the men’s quarterfinals. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air all four men’s quarterfinal matches, and WatchESPN will provide a live stream.

The top three seeds on the men’s side have advanced to the final eight, and six of the eight quarterfinalists are seeded in the top ten. #12 Alexander Zverev is not too far behind, while unseeded American Ben Shelton is the Cinderella of the group.

#2 Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -105. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz is not too far back of him at +160. Three Americans remain in the tournament, with #9 Taylor Fritz and #10 Frances Tiafoe joining Shelton in the round. Fritz and Tiafoe are each +2500 to win the tournament, while Shelton is the longest shot at +8000.

Below is the full quarterfinal schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent men’s semifinals matchups as the round comes to an end.

Men’s Singles Draw

Quarterfinals results

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. #9 Taylor Fritz — Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. ET

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton — Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #12 Alexander Zverev — Wednesday, TBD

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #8 Andrey Rublev — Wednesday, TBD

Semifinals matchups

TBD