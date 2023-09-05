Pick on the Total for White Sox-Royals on September 5

While the 2023 season is a lost year for both the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, both will throw what they hope are top of the rotation starting pitchers in 2024 and beyond on Tuesday in Kansas City.

Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals (-118, 9.5)

Brady Singer gets the start on the mound for the Royals, who has been a different pitcher when at home than on the road this season, posting a 3.98 ERA in Kansas City with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed and a .236 opponents batting average while opposing hit .329 off of him on the road with nearly 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed and a 6.91 ERA.

Overall Singer has one of the biggest differences between ERA and fielding independent in the league, posting a 5.15 ERA with his 4.05 fielding independent showing he’s pitched better than the raw ERA would indicate with opponents batting average of .323 on balls in play while Singer has ratios of 7.8 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings this season.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease also has a better fielding independent than ERA, registering a 3.82 fielding independent while his ERA is 4.91, getting 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while surrendering just 0.9 home runs per nine innings.

The biggest issue for Cease, both this season and throughout his career has been walks, allowing 4.3 walks per nine innings, which often leads to him being knocked out of a game early and needing to rely upon what has been a bullpen full of issues.

Both the White Sox and Royals are in the league’s bottom five in bullpen ERA, but the way both offenses fail to draw walks should prevent either unit from making an appearance until late in the game.

The Royals enter Tuesday last in the league in percentage of plate appearances that result in a walk while the White Sox are 29th in this category and both teams entered the series as the only two teams in the league with an on-base percentage below .300.

With neither team providing much power this season with the White Sox 11th among the 15 American League teams in home runs per at-bat and the Royals 14th in this category, Cease and Singer will shine in a pitchers duel that will hopefully be duplicated in a game with more on the line in future years.

The Play: White Sox vs. Royals Under 9.5