How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The first day of quarterfinal play at the 2023 US Open features a historic all-American matchup. #10 Frances Tiafoe will face unseeded Ben Shelton. This is the first time since 1968 that two African Americans have reached the quarterfinals of the same US Open. Additionally, the matchup guarantees an American in the semifinal.

The match will get underway in Arthur Ashe Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET, although it could be delayed if the Karolína Muchová-Sorana Cîrstea match goes long after its 7 p.m. start time. The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch it online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This marks the first match between the two players. Tiafoe is a -250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Shelton is a +205 underdog. Fritz is +180 to lose in straight sets and -270 to win at least one set.

Tiafoe has won three of his four matches in straight sets, including his first-round win over Learner Tien, his second-round win over Sebastian Ofner, and his fourth-round win over Rinky Hijikata. He beat #22 Adrian Mannarino in four sets in the third round.

Shelton is facing his second straight ranked American opponent, having beat #14 Tommy Paul in the fourth round. Prior to that he beat Pedro Cachin in four sets, Dominic Thiem after the latter retired, and Aslan Karatsev in four sets

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Tiafoe: -250

Shelton: +205

Player to win at least one set

Tiafoe: Yes -1600, No +550

Shelton: Yes -270, Shelton +180

Player games won

Tiafoe (21.5): Over -110, Under -125

Shelton (19.5): Over -125, Under -110