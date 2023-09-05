Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Cubs on Tuesday, September 5

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs (74-64) picked up a win against the San Francisco Giants (70-68) in a game that had huge implications for the National League Wild Card race. Both teams will get a chance to help their postseason standing on Tuesday in game two of this series, as the Giants send opener Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.16) to the mound against Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.59). First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Chicago enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is the +120 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Giants-Cubs picks: Tuesday, September 5

Injury report

Giants

Out: SP/RP Ross Stripling (mid-back strain), OF Michael Conforto (left hamstring strain), RP John Brebbia (right lat strain)

Cubs

Out: RP Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain), SP Marcus Stroman (right rib cartilage fracture)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Walker vs. Kyle Hendricks

Walker’s making his 12th start of the year as an opener, and his first since he allowed one run over 1.2 innings against the Braves on Aug. 26. Scott Alexander, Sean Manaea, Jakob Junis and Alex Wood are all options to get the bulk of the innings behind Walker, as none of them have pitched over the last couple days.

After allowing seven runs in four innings on Aug. 4, Hendricks settled in the rest of the month, and enters tonight’s start with a 2.48 ERA over his last five starts. The 33-year-old went six innings his last time out, allowing an unearned run on four hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over/Under pick

The number is much too high for my liking in a game between these two teams. Both offenses are talented but flawed, and I just don’t see them reaching 11 total runs — especially not with San Francisco mired in such a funk offensively. Giants manager Gabe Kapler has turned into the master of getting the most out of bullpen games, while Hendricks has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts.

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Giants pull off the upset. San Francisco is playing for its playoff life (they’re one game back in the Wild Card race now after their loss yesterday), which means that Kapler will have to pull out all of the stops when it comes to divvying up the work behind Walker. It’ll be close, but give me San Fran.

Pick: Giants