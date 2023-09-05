Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Marlins on Tuesday, September 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) take on the Miami Marlins (70-67) in the first game of a crucial three-game series on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. It’ll be a battle of lefty aces on the mound, as Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.48) goes for the Dodgers while Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.62) will pitch for the Marlins.

L.A. dropped three of four to the Braves over the weekend, likely knocking them out of contention for the top seed in the NL playoffs. Miami, meanwhile, has won four in a row to pull back within a half-game of the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Dodgers enter as -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +130. The total is set at 7.5.

Dodgers-Marlins picks: Tuesday, September 5

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), DH J.D. Martinez (groin), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Marlins

Day to day: 3B Max Muncy (shoulder)

Out: DH JD Martinez (groin), RHP Joe Kelly (elbow), RHP Michael Grove (lat), RHP Yency Almonte (knee), RHP Tyler Cyr (knee)

Starting pitchers

Jesus Luzardo vs. Clayton Kershaw

Luzardo looked phenomenal throughout much of the summer, but ended August with an ERA of 5.92 for the month. He allowed 16 runs in his first 12.1 innings pitched this month, but has since recovered and gotten back on track, allowing zero runs in the 12 innings he’s pitched since then. His strikeout numbers have been high, as well — in his last 12 innings, he has recorded 15 Ks and just three hits.

Kershaw continues to be Kershaw — there is no two ways about it. He’s incredibly hard to beat, and wrapped up August with an ERA of 2.12 for the month over 17 innings pitched. However, he has been somewhat limited on the mound as of late, due to both a shoulder injury and some inclement weather: In four starts in August, he never made it past the five-inning mark.

Over/Under pick

Kershaw? Luzardo? Please — it doesn’t matter how big-hitting these lineups are. These are two pitchers who can strike out guys at the plate all day long. Luzardo hasn’t allowed a run in 12 innings, and Kershaw has allowed three earned runs in his past 12 frames.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers dropped three of four against the Braves in their latest series, and the Marlins swept the Nationals. The Dodgers will take this one — it’s nearly impossible not to with Kershaw on the mound. However, the key here comes in on offense. Los Angeles ranks second in runs per game in MLB, which they will need as they go up against a very strong Luzardo on the road.

Pick: Dodgers -155