Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Rays on Tuesday, September 5

The Boston Red Sox (72-66) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.08 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.40) will pitch for the Rays.

Boston took Monday’s series opener, 7-3, as they look to keep their AL Wild Card hopes alive — they currently sit 4.5 games behind the Rangers for the third and final spot. The Rays, meanwhile, dropped another game in the AL East standings to the Orioles and now trail by 3.5 games. Tampa enters as -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Bostoncoming in at +140. The total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Rays picks: Tuesday, September 5

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Brennan Bernardino (health & safety), OF Jarren Duran (left toe contusion), INF Pablo Reyes (left elbow inflammation), SP/RP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation), RP Zack Kelly (right elbow surgery)

Rays

Out: RP Jason Adam (oblique), OF Manuel Margot (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Zach Eflin

Crawford finished August with his worst monthly ERA yet at 4.73. However, he was looking mostly solid until his most recent start, in which he let up six earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Houston Astros. He pitched six innings earlier this season against the Rays and allowed just two earned runs.

Eflin had his best stretch to date this season in August, finishing with an ERA of 2.62 for the month over six games and 34.1 innings spent on the mound. In his latest start, he held Miami runless over 6.1 innings, recording four strikeouts. In his most recent home start, Eflin went six innings against the Yankees, allowing just two runs while recording 11 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 10, but with Crawford and Eflin on the mound, I see this decreasing for today’s game. Crawford, putting aside his latest start, has been very solid for the Red Sox this year, and Eflin is keeping his ERA low and is performing well at home. Despite the big hitters from both lineups, I think we see a close, low-scoring matchup today.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of this series, 7-3. I’ll take the Rays to win the second. While Tampa Bay finds themselves in a bit of a slump at the moment after losing three of their last four games, what better way to get out of the slump than by putting their ace Eflin on the mound?

Pick: Rays -165