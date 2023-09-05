Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Reds on Tuesday, September 5

The Seattle Mariners (77-60) look to shake off a tough loss on Monday and stay a step ahead in the tight AL West race in game two against the NL Wild Card hopeful Cincinnati Reds (72-68) on Tuesday, September 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.93) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Connor Phillips (0-0, 0.00) will pitch for the Reds in his MLB debut after a COVID-19 outbreak threw Cincy’s rotation into flux.

Seattle is the -162 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +136. The run total is set at 10.

Mariners-Reds picks: Tuesday, September 5

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: 1B Ty France (elbow)

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (COVID-19), SP Brandon Williamson (COVID-19), SP Ben Lively (COVID-19), RP Fernando Cruz (COVID-19), 2B Jonathan India (foot), INF Matt McLain (oblique), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Graham Ashcraft (toe), INF Kevin Newman (oblique), RP Alex Young (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Miller vs. Connor Phillips

Miller struggled somewhat at home for the Mariners throughout August, but he looked solid on the road this past month. In his latest home start, he let up three earned runs in six innings against Oakland. In his most recent road start, he kept the Astros runless over 6.1 innings.

Phillips makes his MLB debut in this game, as a significant portion of the Reds pitching staff is out with COVID-19. The righty has a 3.86 ERA in Triple-A this season.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was nine, but I think we can push that up past 10 for today’s game. The Mariners, who’ve hit very well on the road in the second half, will be facing a pitcher making his MLB debut, so they should be able to warm back up on Tuesday night. The Reds bullpen has also been quite shaky of late, and if Cincy contributes at all to this total, the over should cash.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Reds won the first game of the series, 6-3, but an inexperienced pitcher filling in against Miller doesn’t seem like a recipe for success here. The Reds are short in the bullpen against a Seattle team that has thrived on the road recently.

Pick: Mariners -162