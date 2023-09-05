Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 5

After a relatively light slate on Monday, MLB is back with a full 15-game schedule on Tuesday — and there are juicy pitching matchups galore for your fantasy baseball squads. There are plenty of top-tier names, sure — Clayton Kershaw, Brandon Woodruff, Gerrit Cole — but more importantly, there are a ton of promising names that could serve as under-the-radar streamers with just weeks to go in the fantasy season. Who should you roll with? As always, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to grab off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, September 5

Pitchers to stream

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Quintana just keeps on chugging, with six more strong innings against the Rangers making it five quality starts in six outings (and the sixth came against the Braves, which we can hardly hold against him). The veteran lefty has the same pinpoint command he showed during his sensational 2022 season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down — especially not with a matchup against the Nationals on tap. The Mets offense may not allow him to earn wins as often as he should, but there are few better bets to go six innings and give your ERA a boost.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — The Giants are truly dreadful at the plate right now, a two-hit shutout in the series opener on Monday at Wrigley Field just the latest indignity in a second half full of them. Things probably won’t get much better against Hendricks, who’s posted three quality starts in his last four and allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine. As long as the veteran has his typical command and changeup, he should cruise here — and give you a good chance at earning a win with San Francisco’s sketchy pitching on the other side.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt hasn’t nearly lived up to the prospect hype that surrounded him on his way through the Minors, but the righty has been at least a bit better since being called back up in late July (4.17 ERA across eight starts). He’s allowed three or fewer runs while pitching into the sixth inning in six of those eight outings, and the matchup on Tuesday couldn’t be better as Arizona faces a Rockies team that’s dismal on offense away from Coors Field. If you’re desperate for a win, he’s a great roll of the dice that shouldn’t torch your ratios.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, September 5.