US Open title odds for remaining men in singles bracket heading into quarterfinals

The 2023 US Open heads into the quarterfinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the men’s favorite remains the same from the opening of the tournament. #2 Novak Djokovic is -105 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. #1 Carlos Alcaraz remains not too far behind him at +160.

There are three Americans remaining in the tournament, with #10 Frances Tiafoe facing countryman Ben Shelton, and #9 Taylor Fritz facing Djokovic. Tiafoe and Fritz are each +2500 to win it all, while Shelton has the longest odds at +8000.

The Tuesday quarterfinal slate will feature Djokovic-Fritz and Tiafoe-Shelton. The Wednesday quarterfinals will feature Alcaraz-Zverev and Medvedev-Rublev. All four matches will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the full list of odds for the final eight men at the 2023 US Open.

#2 Novak Djokovic: -105

#1 Carlos Alcaraz: +160

#3 Daniil Medvedev: +1000

#12 Alexander Zverev: +1500

#10 Frances Tiafoe: +2500

#9 Taylor Fritz: +2500

#8 Andrey Rublev: +4000

Ben Shelton: +8000