US Open 2023: Men’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Tuesday

The 2023 US Open has reached the final eight players. The quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll open with a big day for the United States. Tuesday’s two matches will feature three Americans, guaranteeing at least one American in the semifinals.

Both men’s matches will take place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The first matchup between #9 seed Taylor Fritz and #2 seed Novak Djokovic will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET. Djokovic is a -600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fritz is a +450 underdog. Fritz has lost all seven matchups between the two players.

The second match of the day will feature two Americans as #10 seed Frances Tiafoe faces unseeded Ben Shelton at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tiafoe is a -250 favorite while Shelton is a +205 underdog. They have never faced each other.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN. Both start times are approximate.

US Open men’s quarterfinals schedule: Tuesday, September 5

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. #9 Taylor Fritz — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 1:30 p.m. ET

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 8:30 p.m. ET