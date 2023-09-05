US Open 2023: Women’s quarterfinals schedule, bracket, streaming info for Tuesday

The 2023 US Open opens the quarterfinals on Tuesday, and the highest remaining American seed will be in action. The action gets started at 12 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

#6 Coco Gauff will face off against #20 Jeļena Ostapenko to open the day. Gauff is a -240 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ostapenko is a +195 underdog. These two split their two career matches. Gauff won a three-set final at the 2019 Linz Open and Ostapenko won their fourth round match earlier this year at the Australian Open.

The other match will feature #10 Karolína Muchová vs. #30 Sorana Cîrstea and gets started at 7 p.m. ET. Muchová is a -175 favorite while Cîrstea is a +140 underdog. Muchová has won three of the four matches they’ve faced, with the last three matches all taking place this year. Their first match was at the 2020 US Open, with Muchová winning their third round match in three sets.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s full schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches will air on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

US Open women’s quarterfinals schedule: Tuesday, September 5

#6 Coco Gauff vs. #20 Jeļena Ostapenko — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 12:00 p.m. ET

#10 Karolína Muchová vs. #30 Sorana Cîrstea — Arthur Ashe Stadium, 7:00 p.m. ET