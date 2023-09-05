Wrexham vs. Newcastle U21: Picks, predictions, how to watch EFL Trophy match

Wrexham and Newcastle under-21 will face off in the EFL Trophy, which is a lesser version of the EFL Cup featuring sides across all the English soccer divisions and the U21 sides of Premier League clubs. This match is in the group stage, so it is not an elimination situation for either side.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wrexham v. Newcastle U21

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Moneyline odds

Wrexham: -270

Draw: +450

Newcastle U21: +650

Moneyline pick: Wrexham -270

Neither team has been lighting things up early in this season, but Wrexham are coming off better results of late than Newcastle U21. The U21 side have lost their last three matches by a combined 9-1 score and sit near the bottom of their division, while Wrexham are coming into this contest off a 1-0 win over Tranmere.

Wrexham were eliminated from the EFL Cup on penalties, but should have the talent and experience advantage in this match. It is a midweek game, so there’s a possibility some of the better players do get rested. However, I’ll take Wrexham to grab the win in the opening EFL Trophy group stage match.