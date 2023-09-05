How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL Trophy match vs. Newcastle U21

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series, are back in midweek action. This time, the club will be participating in the EFL Trophy and will take on Newcastle United’s under-21 side. The EFL Trophy is similar to the EFL Cup, but features U21 sides from all the Premier League clubs. This is also a group stage match, so it is not an elimination round yet.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Newcastle U21

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham managed to get a 1-0 win over Tranmere in their last match, but they were bounced from the EFL Cup by Bradford City on penalties. This means the EFL Trophy is their only competition outside of EFL League Two action. Newcastle U21 are struggling of late, dropping their last three U21 matches by a combined 9-1 score.