How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open kicks off the quarterfinals on Tuesday, and the first match on the men’s side will feature the tournament favorite facing the highest seeded American man still left in the tournament. #2 Novak Djokovic will face #9 Taylor Fritz with a semifinal berth on the line.

The match will get underway in Arthur Ashe Stadium at 1:30 p.m. ET, although it could be delayed if the Coco Gauff-Jeļena Ostapenko match goes long after its noon start time. The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch it online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Djokovic has won all seven matches between them. They played this year at the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals in a US Open tune-up and Djokovic won in straight sets. Their lone Grand Slam match was in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open, which Djokovic won in five sets.

Djokovic is a -600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fritz is a +450 underdog. Fritz is -105 to lose in straight sets and -130 to win at least one set.

Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller in the first round and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round, with both matches in straight sets. He beat #32 Laslo Djere in five sets in the third round and then beat Borna Gojo in straight sets in the fourth round.

Fritz has won all four of his matches in straight sets, with all four coming against unseeded opponents. He beat Steve Johnson in the first round, Juan Pablo Varillas in the second round, Jakub Mensik in the third round, and Dominic Stricker in the fourth round.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Djokovic: -600

Fritz: +450

Player to win at least one set

Fritz: Yes -130, No -105

Djokovic: No +1000

Player games won

Djokovic (19.5): Over -110, Under -120

Fritz (14.5): Over -120, Under -115