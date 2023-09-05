How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Jeļena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The highest seeded American left in the 2023 US Open kicks off the quarterfinals on Tuesday. #6 Coco Gauff will face #20 Jeļena Ostapenko, with both players attempting to reach the semifinals for the first time in their careers.

The match will get underway in Arthur Ashe Stadium at 12 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can watch the match online via WatchESPN if you have a subscription log-in. If you don’t, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Gauff is a -240 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ostapenko is a +195 underdog. Under 2.5 sets played is priced at -185 while over is +120.

This marks the third time these two have faced each other. Gauff won a three-set match in the final of the 2019 Linz Open. Earlier this year, Ostapenko claimed a straight sets win over Gauff in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Gauff has gone three sets in three of her four matches thus far. She beat Laura Siegemund in the first round in three sets and then Mirra Andreeva in the second round in two sets. In the third round, she beat #32 Elise Mertens and then beat unseeded Carolina Wozniacki in the fourth round.

Ostapenko has gone three sets in all four of her matches. She played unseeded players in the first three rounds, beating Jasmine Paolini, Elina Avanesyan, and Bernarda Pera. She followed that up with a stunning upset of #1 Iga Świątek in the fourth round after losing the first set.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Jeļena Ostapenko

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Gauff: -240

Ostapenko: +195

Total sets (2.5): Over +120, Under -185

Player to win at least one set

Ostapenko: Yes -150, No +105

Gauff: Yes -700, No +370

Player games won

Gauff (12.5): Over +100, Under -140

Ostapenko (10.5): Over -120, Under -115