Opening odds + offseason movement for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us. We have arrived at Week 1, with the first game scheduled for Thursday, September 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs open their title defense at home against the Detroit Lions.

The opening of the season means time is running out to get your bets in for Week 1. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines for the full Week 1 schedule back on May 11 after the NFL released its 2023-24 schedule. Below, we’ve listed out those odds along with where things stand coming out of Labor Day weekend. Some lines have seen little movement, while a few have seen considerable change.

Cardinals-Commanders has seen considerable movement, with Washington moving from 4.5-point favorites to full touchdown favorites and the point total moving from 40.5 to 38. The Cardinals are in for a long season due to roster turnover and injuries. Kyler Murray won’t be playing in Week 1, leaving Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune as the two quarterbacks. If you’re not buying on the Cardinals QB situation, that under plus the spread is intriguing.

Here’s our full list of Week 1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They reflect the May 11 opening number and the September 3 number.

Lions vs. Chiefs

September 3 odds

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Over/Under: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -278, Lions +225

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220

Panthers vs. Falcons

September 3 odds

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Over/Under: O/U 39.5

Moneyline: Falcons -192, Panthers +160

Spread: Falcons -1.5

Over/Under: O/U 44

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Panthers +100

Texans vs. Ravens

September 3 odds

Spread: Ravens -10

Over/Under: O/U 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -485, Texans +370

Spread: Ravens -8

Over/Under: O/U 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -365, Texans +300

Bengals vs. Browns

September 3 odds

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Bengals -134, Browns +114

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Over/Under: O/U 46

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Browns +110

Jaguars vs. Colts

September 3 odds

Spread: Jaguars -5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Jaguars -225, Colts +185

Spread: Jaguars -3.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -175, Colts +150

Buccaneers vs. Vikings

September 3 odds

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Bucs +205

Spread: Vikings -6

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Bucs +210

Titans vs. Saints

September 3 odds

Spread: Saints -3

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -175, Titans +142

Spread: Saints -3

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Saints -150, Titans +130

49ers vs. Steelers

September 3 odds

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: 49ers -142, Steelers +120

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Steelers +100

Cardinals vs. Commanders

September 3 odds

Spread: Commanders -7

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Commanders -310, Cardinals +250

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -195, Cardinals +165

Packers vs. Bears

September 3 odds

Spread: Bears -2

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Bears -118, Packers -102

Spread: Bears -1

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Bears -115, Packers -105

Raiders vs. Broncos

September 3 odds

Spread: Broncos -4

Over/Under: O/U 44

Moneyline: Broncos -205, Raiders +170

Spread: Broncos -3

Over/Under: O/U 45

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125

Dolphins vs. Chargers

September 3 odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Over/Under: O/U 51

Moneyline: Chargers -166, Dolphins +140

Spread: Chargers -1

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Dolphins -105

Eagles vs. Patriots

September 3 odds

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Over/Under: O/U 45

Moneyline: Eagles -198, Patriots +164

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Over/Under: O/U 46

Moneyline: Eagles -170, Patriots +145

Rams vs. Seahawks

September 3 odds

Spread: Seahawks -5.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -238, Rams +195

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Rams +150

Cowboys vs. Giants

September 3 odds

Spread: Cowboys -3

Over/Under: O/U 46.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Giants +142

Spread: Cowboys -2

Over/Under: O/U 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Giants +105

Jets vs. Bills

September 3 odds

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: O/U 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Jets +120

Spread: Bills -1.5

Over/Under: O/U 48

Moneyline: Bills -120, Jets +100