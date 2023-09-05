NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400. This is the second race in the Cup Series playoffs, a week removed from Kyle Larson claiming victory in Darlington to start the playoffs.

Larson advanced to the Round of 12 with his victory, and any additional drivers who win at Kansas or Bristol these next two weeks will also guarantee advancement. The rest of the field will be determined by points accumulated across the three races during this first round.

Denny Hamlin heads into race week as the favorite to win in Kansas with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has four wins at the track. Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. follow at +550, William Byron is +750, and Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are +900. Larson won this race in 2021.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champ at the Hollywood Casino 400 and is +1200 to repeat. Kurt Busch won the spring race in Kansas, but will not be racing this weekend. Hamlin

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Hollywood Casino 400.