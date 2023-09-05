 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400. This is the second race in the Cup Series playoffs, a week removed from Kyle Larson claiming victory in Darlington to start the playoffs.

Larson advanced to the Round of 12 with his victory, and any additional drivers who win at Kansas or Bristol these next two weeks will also guarantee advancement. The rest of the field will be determined by points accumulated across the three races during this first round.

Denny Hamlin heads into race week as the favorite to win in Kansas with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has four wins at the track. Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. follow at +550, William Byron is +750, and Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are +900. Larson won this race in 2021.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champ at the Hollywood Casino 400 and is +1200 to repeat. Kurt Busch won the spring race in Kansas, but will not be racing this weekend. Hamlin

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Hollywood Casino 400.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Denny Hamlin +450
Martin Truex Jr. +550
Kyle Larson +550
William Byron +750
Tyler Reddick +900
Christopher Bell +900
Bubba Wallace +1200
Kyle Busch +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Chris Buescher +1600
Kevin Harvick +2000
Ryan Blaney +2200
Joey Logano +2200
Chase Elliott +2200
Brad Keselowski +2200
Alex Bowman +3000
Ty Gibbs +3500
Daniel Suarez +8000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Chase Briscoe +25000
Carson Hocevar +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
Aric Almirola +25000
A.J. Allmendinger +25000
Ryan Preece +40000
Justin Haley +40000
Austin Cindric +40000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Sheldon Creed +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Cole Custer +100000

More From DraftKings Network