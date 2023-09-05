 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as heavy favorite to win Singapore GP, but can’t clinch drivers championship yet

We break down the opening odds for the Singapore Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid preparations during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2023 F1 season heads to Asia in two weeks for the Singapore Grand Prix. The race will run on Sunday, September 17 at 8 a.m. ET, and once again Max Verstappen will be expected to win.

Verstappen continued his dominating season this past weekend when he beat teammate Sergio Pérez by six seconds to secure his tenth straight victory. He set a series record with the win, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s previous record. Verstappen will clinch the drivers’ championship in the coming weeks, but it cannot mathematically happen at the Singapore Grand Prix. The earliest he could clinch it would be the Japanese Grand Prix, but it likely will happen instead two weeks later at the Qatar Grand Prix.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Verstappen at -450 to win his 11th straight race and defending Singapore GP champ Sergio Pérez follows at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso all follow at +1800. Hamilton has won this race four times and Alonso has won it twice.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds to win for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

2023 Singapore Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -450
Sergio Perez +1000
Lewis Hamilton +1800
Lando Norris +1800
Fernando Alonso +1800
Oscar Piastri +2800
George Russell +2800
Charles Leclerc +3000
Carlos Sainz +3500
Lance Stroll +25000
Alexander Albon +25000
Pierre Gasly +40000
Esteban Ocon +40000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Liam Lawson +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Logan Sargeant +80000

