F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as heavy favorite to win Singapore GP, but can’t clinch drivers championship yet

The 2023 F1 season heads to Asia in two weeks for the Singapore Grand Prix. The race will run on Sunday, September 17 at 8 a.m. ET, and once again Max Verstappen will be expected to win.

Verstappen continued his dominating season this past weekend when he beat teammate Sergio Pérez by six seconds to secure his tenth straight victory. He set a series record with the win, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s previous record. Verstappen will clinch the drivers’ championship in the coming weeks, but it cannot mathematically happen at the Singapore Grand Prix. The earliest he could clinch it would be the Japanese Grand Prix, but it likely will happen instead two weeks later at the Qatar Grand Prix.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Verstappen at -450 to win his 11th straight race and defending Singapore GP champ Sergio Pérez follows at +1000. Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Fernando Alonso all follow at +1800. Hamilton has won this race four times and Alonso has won it twice.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds to win for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.