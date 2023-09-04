US Open title odds for remaining women in singles bracket heading into quarterfinals

The 2023 US Open has reached the quarterfinals and the final eight women begin plan on Tuesday. The first day of the quarterfinals will see #6 Coco Gauff and #20 Jeļena Ostapenko face off at 12 p.m. ET, and then #10 Karolína Muchová and #30 Sorana Cîrstea face off at 7 p.m. ET. The second day of the quarterfinals will see #9 Markéta Vondroušová face #17 Madison Keys and #2 Aryna Sabalenka face #23 Qinwen Zheng.

Sabalenka heads into the quarterfinals as the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook now that No. 1 Iga Świątek has been upset. Sabalenka has reached the semifinals each of the past two years and is on a strong run in 2023. She won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon. She is going replace Świątek as the world No. 1 following the US Open.

There are two Americans left in the tournament. #6 Coco Gauff has the second-best remaining odds at +250. Last year’s quarterfinals appearance was her previous best result. #17 Madison Keys has +700 odds to win and she reached the US Open finals in 2017 and the semifinals in 2018.

Here’s the full list of odds for the final eight women at the 2023 US Open.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka: +190

#6 Coco Gauff: +250

#9 Markéta Vondroušová: +500

#10 Karolína Muchová: +600

#17 Madison Keys: +700

#20 Jeļena Ostapenko: +1000

#23 Qinwen Zheng: +1000

#30 Sorana Cîrstea: +2500