How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for September 4 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

We’re just two nights removed from the Payback pay-per-view and we’ll dive into the fallout this evening. On tonight’s show, we’ll see if the “Ring General” can make history.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Gunther is just a few days out from breaking the Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in history. Standing in his way however is Chad Gable and the two will go one-on-one for the IC title this evening. Last month, Gable won a fatal four-way match to become the No. 1 contender for the IC title and his Alpha Academy would clash with Gunther’s Imperium in the following weeks. In their match two weeks ago, Gable defeated Gunther by countout, failing to capture the belt but becoming the first person to defeat the “Ring General” since he was called up from NXT last year. A rematch between the two was made official and that’s what we’re getting tonight. We’ll see if Gable can play spoiler here or if Gunther can solidify himself as the greatest IC champ of all time.

We have new undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the belts in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback. The match was a wild brawl as KO/Zayn had to overcome the number’s game with the rest of the members of the Judgement Day, as well as JD McDonagh. Notable spots that you’ve probably seen by now included KO doing a Swanton Bomb off a balcony through a table and Rhea Ripley spearing KO through a guard rail. The match ended when Zayn went for a pinfall on Balor, only for Dominik Mysterio to crack him in the head with Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Balor simply rolled over to pick up the win and now every member of Judgement Day holds a title belt. We’ll surely hear from the group tonight as their dominance over Monday Night Raw continues.

Also at Payback, we got the announcement that Jey Uso is now a member of the Raw roster. Finally separated from the Bloodline on Smackdown, we should find out what’s in store for him now that he’s on his own. Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event and we’ll see if this feud continues on.