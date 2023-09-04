2023 CFP implications of FSU defeating LSU on Sunday

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles looked worthy of that gaudy preseason ranking in a 45-24 shellacking of the No. 5 LSU Tigers on Sunday night in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

So yes, it appears we might be “Talkin’ Bout the Noles” all season long, as Mike Norvell’s side held the Tigahs scoreless in the second half until garbage time. The offense was clicking as expected with Jordan Travis in his 13th season in Tallahassee, but the defense looked worthy of the top of the rankings as well.

For FSU, all quality wins are good ones thanks to a pretty light ACC schedule. Their annual rivalry with a down Florida won’t help the Q rating at the end of this season, so there’s only two real chances to pick up the CFP equivalent of a Quad 1 win in NCAA basketball; by beating LSU and Clemson. There’s a chance Miami slides into this category as well, but they’d need to make a quality ACC run themselves.

If the Noles can run out at 13-0 as conference champs, they are for sure in the Final Four. But now there might even be a bit of leeway for a loss somewhere along the way as well, as long as it’s not in the ACC Championship Game.

As for Brian Kelly’s Tigers, while their fans likely don’t want to hear this right now, they are absolutely fine as far as the Playoff is concerned. The beauty of being in the SEC West is the Final Four of football is always on your racket: If you win the league, you’re going to the national semifinals. No ifs, ands, or buts.

The next SEC champion that misses the Playoff will be the first, and while getting beaten by FSU on “neutral” fields two years in a row to open the season stings, it’s totally harmless if LSU wins the toughest division in the sport this season.

If the team can get through Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn ... and get to Atlanta the first weekend in December ... they’re going to play for the ring and will deserve it. It’s a long season with 11 more games, but LSU still controls their fate.