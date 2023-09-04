US Open 2023: Men’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, September 4

The 2023 US Open wraps up the Round of 16 on Monday two of the top three seeds will be in action on the men’s side of the bracket. The men’s action begins at 12:30 p.m. ET and wraps with a primetime match at 8:30 p.m. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the first three matches, while ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fourth match. WatchESPN will have a live stream.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz is facing unseeded Matteo Arnaldi at approximately 1:30 p.m. It follows the Jessica Pegula-Madison Keys match, which gets started at noon in Arthur Ashe Stadium, so the start time is an approximation. Alcaraz is a -20000 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook.

#3 Daniil Medvedev will face #13 Alex De Minaur inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at approximately 4 p.m. Medvedev is a -260 favorite to win the match. Their start time follows the 2:30 p.m. Ons Jabeur-Qinwen Zheng match, which in turn could be delayed if the Andrey Rublev-Jack Draper match at 12:30 p.m. runs long.

All times listed below are ET and are approximate. All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open Men’s singles Round of 16 schedule: Monday, September 4

12:30 p.m.

#8 Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper — Louis Armstrong Stadium

1:30 p.m.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi — Arthur Ashe Stadium

4:00 p.m.

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #13 Alex De Minaur — Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:30 p.m.

#6 Jannik Sinner vs. #12 Alexander Zverev — Arthur Ashe Stadium