US Open 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, September 4

The 2023 US Open opens the second week on Monday with the close of the Round of 16. The women’s side of the singles bracket will feature #2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and the three remaining American women. The first women’s match starts at 11 a.m. ET and wraps with a primetime match starting at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the first three matches, ESPN2 will air the fourth match, and ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of the whole slate. WatchESPN will have a live stream.

We’ll see an all-American seeded match when #3 Jessica Pegula faces #17 Madison Keys inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s scheduled for 12 p.m. and should start on time as no match is scheduled before it. Pegula is a -175 favorite and Keys is a +145 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big seeded match of the day will see Sabalenka facing #13 Daria Kasatkina at 7 p.m. inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. It follows the Carlos Alcaraz-Matteo Arnaldi match. Barring an epic five-setter, Sabalenka-Kasatkina should start on time. Sabalenka is a -310 favorite and Kasatkina is a +240 underdog.

All times listed below are ET and are approximate. All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open Women’s singles Round of 16 schedule: Monday, September 4

11:00 a.m.

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. Peyton Stearns — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:00 p.m.

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. #17 Madison Keys — Arthur Ashe Stadium

2:30 p.m.

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #23 Qinwen Zheng — Louis Armstrong Stadium

7:00 p.m.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #13 Daria Kasatkina — Arthur Ashe Stadium