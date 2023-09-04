 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, September 4

We have everything you need to know for the Round of 16 women’s action at the US Open on Monday including schedule, scores and more.

By David Fucillo
Jessica Pegula of the United States meets with Madison Keys of the United States after her win during Day 5 of the San Diego Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Barnes Tennis Center on October 14, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open opens the second week on Monday with the close of the Round of 16. The women’s side of the singles bracket will feature #2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and the three remaining American women. The first women’s match starts at 11 a.m. ET and wraps with a primetime match starting at 7 p.m. ESPN will air the first three matches, ESPN2 will air the fourth match, and ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of the whole slate. WatchESPN will have a live stream.

We’ll see an all-American seeded match when #3 Jessica Pegula faces #17 Madison Keys inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s scheduled for 12 p.m. and should start on time as no match is scheduled before it. Pegula is a -175 favorite and Keys is a +145 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big seeded match of the day will see Sabalenka facing #13 Daria Kasatkina at 7 p.m. inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. It follows the Carlos Alcaraz-Matteo Arnaldi match. Barring an epic five-setter, Sabalenka-Kasatkina should start on time. Sabalenka is a -310 favorite and Kasatkina is a +240 underdog.

All times listed below are ET and are approximate. All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open Women’s singles Round of 16 schedule: Monday, September 4

11:00 a.m.

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. Peyton Stearns — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:00 p.m.

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. #17 Madison Keys — Arthur Ashe Stadium

2:30 p.m.

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #23 Qinwen Zheng — Louis Armstrong Stadium

7:00 p.m.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #13 Daria Kasatkina — Arthur Ashe Stadium

