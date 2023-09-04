What did we learn after Week 1 of 2023 college football?

Week 1 of college football brought us plenty of excitement and several major upsets. It might be too early to have truly learned anything about what this season has to bring, but that’s not going to stop us from trying to take some lessons away from a thrilling first weekend. Here are our five big takeaways from Week 1:

Colorado has the goods

Deion Sanders has some bite to back up the bark now. The Buffaloes showed out in their season opener on the road against No. 17 TCU. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns in a close, high-pressure win, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has leapt onto the Heisman watch list scene after an impressive performance on both sides of the ball.

Is TCU the same team that made it to the college football championship last season? No — they lost plenty of significant starters from last season’s roster. Nevertheless, Colorado didn’t fold under pressure on the road and beat a team who was expecting to blow them out and call it a 1-0 day. They are going to be a threat in the Pac-12 going forward.

Ohio State might not have the goods

What on earth was going on in Bloomington yesterday? The Buckeyes struggled to pull away from the Hoosiers, heading into the half up 10-3. It was like pulling teeth for the Ohio State offense — a stark difference from last year’s CJ Stroud-led group. Kyle McCord went 20-for-33 for 239 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Neither TreVeyon Henderson nor Miyan Williams hit 50 rushing yards.

I don’t want to overreact and make any sweeping statements about what this year will look like after a conference matchup with a new quarterback for OSU, but their offense certainly needs some work before they hit the meat of their schedule. The defense did look solid, to their credit.

The Pac-12 is going to have a great going-away party this fall

Why, Pac-12, why? We’re all going to reminisce someday about the greatest Pac-12 season that ever was also being the conference’s last. USC thought they were all set to go with Caleb Williams at the helm, but take a look at the rest of Week 1: Colorado upsetting TCU. Utah beating Florida with a backup quarterback. Washington and Michael Penix running all over Boise State. Oregon putting up 80 points.

The after-dark games are going to be worth staying up for this year in what just might be the most exciting conference battle of 2023. Pac-12, won’t you reconsider?

Florida State walked the walk

The FSU Board of Trustees has made no secret about their desire to get out of the ACC, despite whatever contracts to which they are legally obligated between now and 2036. But while Tallahassee doesn’t exactly bring a huge market, and the program was exactly .500 between 2017-22 on the field.

If you want to shoot your mouth off, you better back it up. And hammering a Top 5 preseason LSU 45-24 was exactly how to do it. The Noles averaged 11.6 yards per pass and 4.0 yards per rush, while shutting out the Tigers in the second half until a garbage time TD.

Jordan Travis made some mistakes, but also had flashes of brilliance that will keep him in the Heisman conversation as well.

Iowa is serious about that Brian Ferentz point average

Iowa going for it on 4th down and scoring a touchdown from the attempt? Sure, it was against Utah State, but the Hawkeyes are apparently dead serious about improving last year’s disastrous offense rather than relying on their top-notch defense. With Michigan transfer Cade McNamara playing quarterback for Iowa this year, the passing game is stepping up a notch in Iowa City.

Six different receivers caught two or more receptions in yesterday’s game. The Hawkeyes didn’t turn the ball over. The fundamentals are showing up for Brian Ferentz’s Iowa offense. The offensive coordinator, now entering his seventh season in the position, reportedly has a clause in his contract requiring that Iowa finishes the season with an average of 25 points per game to in order for him to keep his job. (Defensive and special teams points will count toward this total.)