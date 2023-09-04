Opening odds for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

The excitement continues in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season, and we have all the opening lines as the week begins.
The Colorado Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a battle of two new head coaches in Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule, with this being a non-conference game for the last time as CU moves to the Big 12 next season. The Buffs are hoping to move to 2-0 after a major upset over TCU, while a disappointing finish at Minnesota kept the Huskers from their first win of the season.
The Texas Longhorns will head to Bryant-Denny to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the weekend’s top-billed matchup, and this is another game that will be non-conference for the last time as UT moves to the SEC in 2024. Both teams cruised to victory in their openers, and the Longhorns fell 20-19 at home in this matchup last year in Austin.
No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 8 Florida State in an ACC matchup of teams attempting to leave their conference as quickly as possible, and Iowa and Iowa State face off on in a rivalry unlike any other as well.
Here are the latest opening lines for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at opening from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 2 College Football Odds 2023
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Illinois
|+3.5 −115
|O 54.5 −110
|+140
|Kansas
|-3.5 −105
|U 54.5 −110
|−166
|Vanderbilt
|+12.5 −110
|O 58 −110
|+425
|Wake Forest
|-12.5 −110
|U 58 −110
|−575
|Nebraska
|+3 −110
|O 59 −110
|+130
|Colorado
|-3 −110
|U 59 −110
|−155
|Notre Dame
|-7.5 −110
|O 49.5 −110
|−340
|North Carolina State
|+7.5 −110
|U 49.5 −110
|+270
|Utah
|-5.5 −110
|O 50.5 −110
|−225
|Baylor
|+5.5 −110
|U 50.5 −110
|+185
|Troy
|+16 −110
|O 50.5 −110
|N/A
|Kansas State
|-16 −110
|U 50.5 −110
|N/A
|Purdue
|+1 −110
|N/A
|−105
|Virginia Tech
|-1 −110
|N/A
|−115
|James Madison
|-6 −110
|O 43.5 −110
|−245
|Virginia
|+6 −110
|U 43.5 −110
|+200
|Ball State
|+42.5 −110
|O 52.5 −110
|N/A
|Georgia
|-42.5 −110
|U 52.5 −110
|N/A
|Ole Miss
|-6 −110
|O 61.5 −110
|−245
|Tulane
|+6 −110
|U 61.5 −110
|+200
|Texas A&M
|-5 −110
|O 49 −110
|−205
|Miami FL
|+5 −110
|U 49 −110
|+170
|Texas State
|+11 −110
|O 63.5 −110
|+340
|UTSA
|-11 −110
|U 63.5 −110
|−440
|Iowa
|-4 −110
|O 36.5 −110
|N/A
|Iowa State
|+4 −110
|U 36.5 −110
|N/A
|UNLV
|+36 −110
|O 58 −110
|N/A
|Michigan
|-36 −110
|U 58 −110
|N/A
|Western Michigan
|+21 −110
|O 52.5 −110
|+1100
|Syracuse
|-21 −110
|U 52.5 −110
|−2100
|Miami OH
|-5.5 −110
|O 46 −110
|−230
|Massachusetts
|+5.5 −110
|U 46 −110
|+190
|UTEP
|+1.5 −110
|O 37.5 −110
|+100
|Northwestern
|-1.5 −110
|U 37.5 −110
|−120
|Marshall
|-1 −110
|O 46 −110
|−115
|East Carolina
|+1 −110
|U 46 −110
|−105
|Kent State
|+38.5 −110
|O 59 −110
|N/A
|Arkansas
|-38.5 −110
|U 59 −110
|N/A
|Tulsa
|+35.5 −110
|O 64.5 −110
|N/A
|Washington
|-35.5 −110
|U 64.5 −110
|N/A
|Appalachian State
|+15.5 −110
|O 61 −110
|+625
|North Carolina
|-15.5 −110
|U 61 −110
|−950
|SMU
|+17 −110
|O 70.5 −110
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|-17 −110
|U 70.5 −110
|N/A
|UAB
|+6 −110
|O 59.5 −110
|N/A
|Georgia Southern
|-6 −110
|U 59.5 −110
|N/A
|Ohio
|+5 −110
|O 59 −110
|+180
|Florida Atlantic
|-5 −110
|U 59 −110
|−218
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|-7 −110
|O 48 −110
|−298
|Old Dominion
|+7 −110
|U 48 −110
|+240
|New Mexico State
|N/A
|O 56.5 −110
|N/A
|Liberty
|N/A
|U 56.5 −110
|N/A
|Cincinnati
|+8 −110
|O 48.5 −110
|N/A
|Pittsburgh
|-8 −110
|U 48.5 −110
|N/A
|North Texas
|-14 −110
|O 53.5 −110
|−575
|FIU
|+14 −110
|U 53.5 −110
|+425
|Texas
|+7.5 −110
|O 56.5 −110
|+250
|Alabama
|-7.5 −110
|U 56.5 −110
|−310
|Oregon
|-7 −110
|O 66.5 −110
|N/A
|Texas Tech
|+7 −110
|U 66.5 −110
|N/A
|UCF
|-2.5 −110
|O 58 −110
|−148
|Boise State
|+2.5 −110
|U 58 −110
|+124
|UConn
|+3.5 −110
|O 54.5 −110
|+150
|Georgia State
|-3.5 −110
|U 54.5 −110
|−180
|Houston
|-9 −110
|O 51.5 −110
|−380
|Rice
|+9 −110
|U 51.5 −110
|+300
|Middle Tennessee
|+20.5 −110
|O 51 −110
|+1100
|Missouri
|-20.5 −110
|U 51 −110
|−2100
|Jacksonville State
|+13 −110
|O 57 −110
|N/A
|Coastal Carolina
|-13 −110
|U 57 −110
|N/A
|Memphis
|-21.5 −110
|O 58.5 −110
|−2400
|Arkansas State
|+21.5 −110
|U 58.5 −110
|+1200
|Wisconsin
|-4.5 −110
|O 54.5 −110
|−198
|Washington State
|+4.5 −110
|U 54.5 −110
|+164
|UCLA
|-13 −110
|O 48.5 −110
|−600
|San Diego State
|+13 −110
|U 48.5 −110
|+440
|Eastern Michigan
|+19.5 −110
|O 47.5 −110
|+1000
|Minnesota
|-19.5 −110
|U 47.5 −110
|−1800
|Charlotte
|+25 −110
|O 50.5 −110
|+1400
|Maryland
|-25 −110
|U 50.5 −110
|−3200
|Arizona
|+9 −110
|O 57.5 −110
|+285
|Mississippi State
|-9 −110
|U 57.5 −110
|−360
|Air Force
|-15 −110
|O 37 −110
|−900
|Sam Houston
|+15 −110
|U 37 −110
|+600
|Southern Mississippi
|+29.5 −110
|O 52 −110
|N/A
|Florida State
|-29.5 −110
|U 52 −110
|N/A
|Stanford
|+30 −110
|O 70.5 −110
|N/A
|USC
|-30 −110
|U 70.5 −110
|N/A
|Auburn
|-6.5 −110
|O 56.5 −110
|−245
|California
|+6.5 −110
|U 56.5 −110
|+200
|Oklahoma State
|-3.5 −110
|O 53 −110
|−166
|Arizona State
|+3.5 −110
|U 53 −110
|+140