 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 2 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By Grace McDermott
Middle Tennessee v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The excitement continues in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season, and we have all the opening lines as the week begins.

The Colorado Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a battle of two new head coaches in Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule, with this being a non-conference game for the last time as CU moves to the Big 12 next season. The Buffs are hoping to move to 2-0 after a major upset over TCU, while a disappointing finish at Minnesota kept the Huskers from their first win of the season.

The Texas Longhorns will head to Bryant-Denny to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the weekend’s top-billed matchup, and this is another game that will be non-conference for the last time as UT moves to the SEC in 2024. Both teams cruised to victory in their openers, and the Longhorns fell 20-19 at home in this matchup last year in Austin.

No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 8 Florida State in an ACC matchup of teams attempting to leave their conference as quickly as possible, and Iowa and Iowa State face off on in a rivalry unlike any other as well.

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at opening from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 College Football Odds 2023

Team Spread Total Moneyline
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Illinois +3.5 −115 O 54.5 −110 +140
Kansas -3.5 −105 U 54.5 −110 −166
Vanderbilt +12.5 −110 O 58 −110 +425
Wake Forest -12.5 −110 U 58 −110 −575
Nebraska +3 −110 O 59 −110 +130
Colorado -3 −110 U 59 −110 −155
Notre Dame -7.5 −110 O 49.5 −110 −340
North Carolina State +7.5 −110 U 49.5 −110 +270
Utah -5.5 −110 O 50.5 −110 −225
Baylor +5.5 −110 U 50.5 −110 +185
Troy +16 −110 O 50.5 −110 N/A
Kansas State -16 −110 U 50.5 −110 N/A
Purdue +1 −110 N/A −105
Virginia Tech -1 −110 N/A −115
James Madison -6 −110 O 43.5 −110 −245
Virginia +6 −110 U 43.5 −110 +200
Ball State +42.5 −110 O 52.5 −110 N/A
Georgia -42.5 −110 U 52.5 −110 N/A
Ole Miss -6 −110 O 61.5 −110 −245
Tulane +6 −110 U 61.5 −110 +200
Texas A&M -5 −110 O 49 −110 −205
Miami FL +5 −110 U 49 −110 +170
Texas State +11 −110 O 63.5 −110 +340
UTSA -11 −110 U 63.5 −110 −440
Iowa -4 −110 O 36.5 −110 N/A
Iowa State +4 −110 U 36.5 −110 N/A
UNLV +36 −110 O 58 −110 N/A
Michigan -36 −110 U 58 −110 N/A
Western Michigan +21 −110 O 52.5 −110 +1100
Syracuse -21 −110 U 52.5 −110 −2100
Miami OH -5.5 −110 O 46 −110 −230
Massachusetts +5.5 −110 U 46 −110 +190
UTEP +1.5 −110 O 37.5 −110 +100
Northwestern -1.5 −110 U 37.5 −110 −120
Marshall -1 −110 O 46 −110 −115
East Carolina +1 −110 U 46 −110 −105
Kent State +38.5 −110 O 59 −110 N/A
Arkansas -38.5 −110 U 59 −110 N/A
Tulsa +35.5 −110 O 64.5 −110 N/A
Washington -35.5 −110 U 64.5 −110 N/A
Appalachian State +15.5 −110 O 61 −110 +625
North Carolina -15.5 −110 U 61 −110 −950
SMU +17 −110 O 70.5 −110 N/A
Oklahoma -17 −110 U 70.5 −110 N/A
UAB +6 −110 O 59.5 −110 N/A
Georgia Southern -6 −110 U 59.5 −110 N/A
Ohio +5 −110 O 59 −110 +180
Florida Atlantic -5 −110 U 59 −110 −218
Louisiana-Lafayette -7 −110 O 48 −110 −298
Old Dominion +7 −110 U 48 −110 +240
New Mexico State N/A O 56.5 −110 N/A
Liberty N/A U 56.5 −110 N/A
Cincinnati +8 −110 O 48.5 −110 N/A
Pittsburgh -8 −110 U 48.5 −110 N/A
North Texas -14 −110 O 53.5 −110 −575
FIU +14 −110 U 53.5 −110 +425
Texas +7.5 −110 O 56.5 −110 +250
Alabama -7.5 −110 U 56.5 −110 −310
Oregon -7 −110 O 66.5 −110 N/A
Texas Tech +7 −110 U 66.5 −110 N/A
UCF -2.5 −110 O 58 −110 −148
Boise State +2.5 −110 U 58 −110 +124
UConn +3.5 −110 O 54.5 −110 +150
Georgia State -3.5 −110 U 54.5 −110 −180
Houston -9 −110 O 51.5 −110 −380
Rice +9 −110 U 51.5 −110 +300
Middle Tennessee +20.5 −110 O 51 −110 +1100
Missouri -20.5 −110 U 51 −110 −2100
Jacksonville State +13 −110 O 57 −110 N/A
Coastal Carolina -13 −110 U 57 −110 N/A
Memphis -21.5 −110 O 58.5 −110 −2400
Arkansas State +21.5 −110 U 58.5 −110 +1200
Wisconsin -4.5 −110 O 54.5 −110 −198
Washington State +4.5 −110 U 54.5 −110 +164
UCLA -13 −110 O 48.5 −110 −600
San Diego State +13 −110 U 48.5 −110 +440
Eastern Michigan +19.5 −110 O 47.5 −110 +1000
Minnesota -19.5 −110 U 47.5 −110 −1800
Charlotte +25 −110 O 50.5 −110 +1400
Maryland -25 −110 U 50.5 −110 −3200
Arizona +9 −110 O 57.5 −110 +285
Mississippi State -9 −110 U 57.5 −110 −360
Air Force -15 −110 O 37 −110 −900
Sam Houston +15 −110 U 37 −110 +600
Southern Mississippi +29.5 −110 O 52 −110 N/A
Florida State -29.5 −110 U 52 −110 N/A
Stanford +30 −110 O 70.5 −110 N/A
USC -30 −110 U 70.5 −110 N/A
Auburn -6.5 −110 O 56.5 −110 −245
California +6.5 −110 U 56.5 −110 +200
Oklahoma State -3.5 −110 O 53 −110 −166
Arizona State +3.5 −110 U 53 −110 +140

More From DraftKings Network