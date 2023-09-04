Opening odds for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

The excitement continues in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season, and we have all the opening lines as the week begins.

The Colorado Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a battle of two new head coaches in Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule, with this being a non-conference game for the last time as CU moves to the Big 12 next season. The Buffs are hoping to move to 2-0 after a major upset over TCU, while a disappointing finish at Minnesota kept the Huskers from their first win of the season.

The Texas Longhorns will head to Bryant-Denny to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the weekend’s top-billed matchup, and this is another game that will be non-conference for the last time as UT moves to the SEC in 2024. Both teams cruised to victory in their openers, and the Longhorns fell 20-19 at home in this matchup last year in Austin.

No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 8 Florida State in an ACC matchup of teams attempting to leave their conference as quickly as possible, and Iowa and Iowa State face off on in a rivalry unlike any other as well.

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at opening from DraftKings Sportsbook.