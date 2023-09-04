 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch after Week 1 of college football

Caleb Williams leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week `. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Grace McDermott
Colorado Buffaloes vs Texas Christian University Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Week 1 of college football has wrapped up, and boy, what a week it was. College football has a way of constantly reminding us why we miss the sport so much in the offseason. Colorado started things off with a bang, upsetting No. 17 TCU on the road. Indiana gave Ohio State a run for its money, and North Carolina regained the Duke’s Mayo title over their southern counterparts.

It’s way too early to tell how the season will pan out, but here are a few players who got their names onto Heisman watch lists this week, and a few who did not quite meet preseason expectations.

Stock Up

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter did it all for the Colorado Buffaloes in their historic upset of No. 17 TCU to kick off the season. With 119 receiving yards (and, as his coach pointed out, several dropped deep balls) and an interception, Hunter made a massive impact on both sides of the ball. Whether that is a sustainable form of play for him at this high level has yet to be seen, but Hunter is leaping onto Heisman watch lists across the country after that performance. His quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is also rising on the odds boards.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix’s performance against Boise State shouldn’t be written off as a given simply because the Broncos aren’t a Power 5 team. They have one of the top defenses in the Mountain West and could have given the Huskies a run for their money if it wasn’t for Penix — he finished the game with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Washington is going to look very interesting this year.

Stock Down

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State

McCord was fine for OSU. Just that — fine. The Buckeyes ended up winning 23-3 over Indiana, which doesn’t betray quite how close that game felt for the first half. McCord was 20-for-33 for 239 yards and an interception. Yes, they made it work against the Hoosiers. But come time for Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame? The QB play may be a concern this season.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Rattler won’t even have the chance to try to prove himself to the Heisman voters if his offensive line can’t step things up. He was sacked nine times in the Gamecocks’ loss to North Carolina, but still went 30-for-39 for 353 yards. Rattler has been around the block a few times now, but his veteran presence and experience won’t matter if he can’t get a play off.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 1 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 1

Player School Odds
Player School Odds
Caleb Williams USC +450
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +800
Jordan Travis Florida State +1000
Bo Nix Oregon +1600
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +1600
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +1700
Cade Klubnik Clemson +1700
Jalen Milroe Alabama +2000
Quinn Ewers Texas +2000
Drew Allar Penn State +2000
Joe Milton Tennessee +2000
Drake Maye North Carolina +2200
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +3000
Carson Beck Georgia +3000
Jayden Daniels LSU +3000
Travis Hunter Colorado +3000
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +3000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +4000
Blake Corum Michigan +4000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +4500
Conner Weigman Texas A&M +4500
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +5000
Will Shipley Clemson +6000
Keon Coleman Florida State +6000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +6000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +6000
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +6000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +6500
Brock Bowers Georgia +6500
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +7000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +7000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +7000
Cameron Rising Utah +7500
Devin Brown Ohio State +7500
Brock Vandagriff Georgia +7500
Jase McClellan Alabama +8000
Devin Leary Kentucky +8000
Arch Manning Texas +8000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +8000
Malik Nabers LSU +9000
Jalon Daniels Kansas +10000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +10000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +10000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +10000
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +10000
Cameron Ward Washington State +10000
Will Howard Kansas State +10000
Garrett Nussmeier LSU +10000
Tyler Buchner Alabama +10000
Ty Simpson Alabama +10000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +10000
John Rhys Plumlee UCF +12000
Jeff Sims Nebraska +12000
Dante Moore UCLA +12000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +15000
Will Rogers Mississippi State +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. LSU +15000
Chandler Morris TCU +15000
Tyler Shough Texas Tech +15000
Phil Jurkovec Pittsburgh +15000
Trey Benson Florida State +15000
Hudson Card Purdue +15000
Raheim Sanders Arkansas +15000
Cade McNamara Iowa +15000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +15000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +15000
Riley Leonard Duke +15000
Emory Jones Cincinnati +20000
Carson Steele UCLA +20000
Graham Mertz Florida +20000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +20000
Brennan Armstrong NC State +20000
Nick Evers Wisconsin +20000
Trey Sanders TCU +20000
Luke Altmyer Illinois +20000
Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina +30000
Frank Gore Jr. Southern Miss +30000
JT Daniels Rice +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Brady Cook Missouri +30000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000
Frank Harris UTSA +30000
Jayden de Laura Arizona +30000
Austin Reed Western Kentucky +30000
Kedon Slovis BYU +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000
Collin Schlee UCLA +30000

