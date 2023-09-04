Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, September 4

Mondays mean a lighter day than usual around MLB, and today is no different, with just 11 games on the docket — and not a ton of streaming options for those looking for starting pitchers on the waiver wire. Sure, there are marquee names (Pablo Lopez, Corbin Burnes) and up-and-comers (Grayson Rodriguez, Cole Ragans) with ideal matchups. Those guys have likely all been scooped up weeks ago, though — maybe by someone reading our weekly waiver wire reports — so finding an under-the-radar option may be tricker than usual. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help as always, though, with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, September 4

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — There aren’t too many starters today worth firing up but with ownership rates low enough to be realistically available in most leagues, leaving Woo as our lone streaming recommendation. Don’t overlook the rookie right, though: He has 68 Ks in 65 innings this season, has showcased an elite four-seam fastball and has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts. Cincinnati isn’t a friendly place to pitch, but this Reds team has been woeful on offense of late, with a top-five K rate and a bottom-five team OPS against righties over the last two weeks.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, September 4.