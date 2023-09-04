Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, September 4

Rise and shine, DFS players. Labor Day means a matinee-heavy schedule around the Majors, so you’ll need to get those lineups set earlier than you would on a normal Monday. And with only seven games to choose from on the main slate at DraftKings DFS — with action getting underway at 2:10 p.m. ET — you’ll have fewer options to choose from as well. Luckily, we’re here to help, with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, September 4

Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds

Julio Rodriguez ($6,400)

Cal Raleigh ($4,700)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,600)

Dominic Canzone ($3,100)

The best offense in the Majors over the best month heads to one of the best hitting parks in the Majors — and faces a team whose starting rotation is in total disarray right now? Sign us up. The Reds plan to open with reliever Tejay Antone, who’s made exactly one appearance this season as he returns from Tommy John surgery. It’s unclear who will fill the bulk role on Monday, but whoever it is will likely be an easy target for this Mariners offense — particularly Rodriguez, who keeps filling up the stat sheet. He should be part of any Seattle stack, but he’ll come with a hefty price tag, which is where Canzone comes in: The rookie has homered in each of his last two games and has an .806 OPS over his last 10, giving him nice value with the platoon advantage at an excellent park for lefty power.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Jose Altuve ($6,300)

Chas McCormick ($4,700)

Jeremy Pena ($4,100)

Jose Abreu ($3,400)

Seattle has been baseball’s best offense overall since the start of August, but its Houston who’s done the most damage against lefties specifically, and they get a great matchup against shaky Texas southpaw Andrew Heaney this afternoon. Heaney has had an exceptionally friendly schedule of late, but he still has allowed a 4.30 ERA and .969 OPS against over his last four starts, with three homers and 22 hits allowed over his last 14.2 innings. He’s struggled against several members of Houston’s lineup in his career, especially Altuve (.324/.343/.588 in 35 PAs) and Abreu (.294/.435/1.059, four homers in 23 PAs). McCormick has a scorching 1.083 OPS against left-handers this season, while Pena is finally heating up with a 1.061 OPS over his last 10 games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

George Springer ($4,600)

Davis Schneider ($4,600)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,200)

Ernie Clement ($2,200)

The Blue Jays have been no slouch themselves against left-handed pitching of late, with a .325/.375/.528 team slash line since the start of August. They’ll get to face off against Oakland southpaw Ken Waldichuk on Monday, who’s served up five homers in his last three starts and a 4.60 ERA (and 1.36 WHIP) over his last six appearances. Schneider is slashing a ridiculous .400/.500/1.040 with five homers in just 30 PAs against lefties in his short career, while Kirk (.812 OPS over his last 10 games) and fellow rookie Clement (eight hits over his last four games) offer nice value with the platoon advantage.