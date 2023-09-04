Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Reds on Monday, September 4

The division-leading Seattle Mariners (77-59) keep their road trip going as they kick off a series with tons of postseason implications against Cincinnati Reds (71-68) on Monday afternoon at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Rookie righty Bryan Woo (2-3, 4.15 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Cincy will use reliever Tejay Antone (0-0, 0.00) as an opener with COVID-19 throwing their rotation into flux.

Seattle is on a roll right now, having won 22 of their last 30 games. Though they’ve slowed down a bit of late — coming into this one on the back of a series loss to the New York Mets — they remain a game up on the Rangers and Astros in the AL West. Cincy, meanwhile, is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive after earning a series win over the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. They’re currently smack in the middle of a logjam for the third and final NL Wild Card spot, with four teams separated by a fraction of a percentage point.

Seattle enters as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds at +136. The run total is set at 10.5.

Mariners-Reds picks: Monday, September 4

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: 1B Ty France (elbow), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (COVID-19), SP Brandon Williamson (COVID-19), SP Ben Lively (COVID-19), RP Fernando Cruz (COVID-19), 2B Jonathan India (foot), INF Matt McLain (oblique), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Graham Ashcraft (toe), INF Kevin Newman (oblique), RP Alex Young (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Bryan Woo vs. Tejay Antone

Woo is coming off arguably the best start of his young MLB career, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings against the Oakland A’s last week. The righty struggled a bit in July, but he’s otherwise been very impressive in his rookie season, with over a strikeout per inning and a fastball that is already among the better ones in the league.

Antone has made just one appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery, throwing a scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. After that, the Reds’ pitching staff is a giant question mark right now, with three starters and a reliever all on the COVID-related IL and not much clarity regarding their plans for this afternoon’s game. Given Cincy’s 4.66 bullpen ERA since the start of the second half, though, things don’t seem great.

Over/Under pick

This total seems about right, with both teams’ high-powered offenses going up against a rookie on one side and an emergency hodge-podge on the other. Seattle has been the league’s best offense since the start of August, and while Cincy has struggled at the plate in the second half, Great American Ball Park is an awfully friendly place to hit.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

With so little being known about the Reds’ pitching situation just a few hours before first pitch, you have to lean toward the team that’s hotter at the moment. Seattle is definitely that team, and it doesn’t hurt that the Mariners' injured list comparatively is pretty tiny too.

Pick: Mariners -162