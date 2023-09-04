 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 24 of 2023 MLB season

Chris Landers goes over their top hitters to stream in fantasy baseball for this week.

By Chris Landers
Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles doubles against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We’re officially into the final month of the fantasy baseball season, and with precious weeks remaining to make a move, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 24

Hitters to stream

Austin Hays, OF, Baltimore Orioles — Hays remains a fixture of a potent Baltimore attack, slashing .272/.352/.506 with four homers and two steals over 21 starts in the month of August. He’s the sort of player who can go underappreciated in fantasy circles — contributing a bit everywhere but never producing elite production in any one category. Still, those types of guys are fantasy glue, especially this time of year, and Hays and the O’s have a very friendly week ahead of them: three games against the husk of the Angels’ pitching staff, then three games at hitter-friendly Fenway Park. There are at least three and possibly four lefties over that stretch, too, giving Hays the platoon advantage.

Mitch Haniger, OF, San Francisco Giants — Speaking of righty-hitting outfielders with plenty of tasty lefty matchups this week: Haniger is finally back after months out with a forearm fracture, and he’ll play every day for a Giants squad that just lost Michael Conforto and is desperate for an offensive spark. Between three games against the Cubs at hitter-friendly Wrigley and three games against the dismal Rockies pitching staff this weekend, Haniger is slated to face four left-handed pitchers this week, and he’s a .277/.352/.492 career hitter against southpaws.

Harrison Bader, OF, Cincinnati Reds — Okay, so there’s a bit of a theme this week. Bader’s fantasy stock got a huge boost when he was claimed off waivers by the Reds: Going from Yankee Stadium to Great American Ball Park is a huge upgrade in offensive environment for a right-handed hitter, and he’ll play just about every day for a Cincy team’s still without Jake Fraley and doesn’t have really any other righty-hitting options in their outfield at the moment. Bader and the Reds get seven home games this week — fantasy gold — and the last three of them will come against the Cardinals’ flailing pitching staff. St. Louis is scheduled to start uninspiring lefties Drew Rom and Zack Thompson (Bader has a 1.079 OPS against southpaws this season) plus Adam Wainwright and his 8.10 ERA.

More From DraftKings Network