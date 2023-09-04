Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 24 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the final month of the fantasy baseball season, and with precious weeks remaining to make a move, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 24

Pitchers to stream

Jesse Scholtens, Chicago White Sox — After getting tagged for 10 runs in his previous two starts, Scholtens bounced back nicely against the fearsome Orioles last time out, navigating through 5.1 innings of one-run ball. The righty put together three quality starts in six outings in August, and he gets an awfully friendly schedule this week with matchups against both the Royals and Tigers. There isn’t a ton of strikeout upside, but he’s proven that he can go six innings and gets two below-average offenses — that’s a valuable thing this time of year, especially in leagues that reward quality starts.

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Quintana just keeps on chugging, with six more strong innings against the Rangers making it five quality starts in six outings (and the sixth came against the Braves, which we can hardly hold against him). The veteran lefty has the same pinpoint command he showed during his sensational 2022 season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down — especially not with matchups against the Nationals and Twins on tap this week. The Mets offense may not allow him to earn wins as often as he should, but there are few better bets to go six innings and give your ERA a boost.

Darius Vines, Atlanta Braves — Despite getting thrown directly into the Coors Field fire in his MLB debut, Vines came through, with just two runs allowed and five Ks over six innings of work. It’s unclear as of yet whether the righty will actually stick around in Atlanta’s rotation, but with Yonny Chirinos and Kyle Wright not yet back, he very well could — at least for another week, which would give him matchups against the Cardinals and Pirates at home. (And if you’re scared by St. Louis, don’t be; they were just 22nd in team OPS against righties in August.) Vines’ changeup is Major League-ready, and more importantly, he’s a must-add for anyone who needs help in the wins category given the offense he has behind him.