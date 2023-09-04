How to watch #3 Jessica Pegula vs. #17 Madison Keys in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open wraps up the Round of 16 on Monday, and with it comes an all-American matchup in the women’s singles draw. #3 seed Jessica Pegula is facing #17 seed Madison Keys. The match is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Pegula-Keys match should start on time as its the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will offer live coverage, and you can watch it online using a live stream at WatchESPN.

Pegula and Keys have faced off once in their respective careers. They met in the quarterfinals of the 2022 San Diego Open. Pegula won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, but lost a round later to Iga Świątek.

Pegula reached the Round of 16 with straight set wins over Camila Giorgi and Patricia Maria Tig in the first two rounds, and then a three-set win over #26 Elina Svitolina in the third round. Keys reached this point with straight set wins over Arantxa Rus and Yanina Wickmayer in the first two rounds, and then a three-set win over #14 Liudmila Samsonova in the third round.

Pegula is a -175 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Keys is a +145 underdog.