Clemson vs. Duke: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers begin the defense of their most recent ACC championship with a Week 1 contest against the Duke Blue Devils from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Cariolina. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game with air on ESPN. The Tigers look to get back in championship contention behind quarterback Cade Klubnik

It’s hard to say that an 11-3 season is a bit of a disappointment, but Clemson has been at a championship level for the past decade and the 2022 campaign fell short of that. Still the Tigers won the ACC and reached the Orange Bowl, a 31-14 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. With Klubnik (Heisman odds +1400) now the undisputed starter there’s belief that the talent is there for another run to the College Football playoff.

There was no disappointment with Duke football in 2022 because the Blue Devils were a solid 9-4 in their first year under Mike Elko and dominated the UCF Knights 30-13 in the Military Bowl to put a stamp on the season. Although he’s not among the Heisman contenders, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard might be as good as any of the top quarterbacks in the conference and could easily vault himself into the national spotlight with a big game.

Clemson vs. Duke

Date: Monday, September 4

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -13

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Clemson -500, Duke +380