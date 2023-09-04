Opening odds + movement for Bills vs. Jets in Week 1 Monday Night Football.

Our first Monday Night Football game of the year is set for September 11, as the Buffalo Bills will travel to take on their divisional rival New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

2023 NFL odds: Bills vs. Jets Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: O/U 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Jets +120

Spread: Bills -1.5

Over/Under: O/U 48

Moneyline: Bills -120, Jets +100

The Bills should be successful again this season, but it does feel like they wasted the past few years. Every team has their championship window and the Bills may be out of that. They don’t have as good of a team on paper that they did in previous seasons. Josh Allen is back and he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few years. But his relationship with Stefon Diggs doesn't seem right. On the defensive side of the ball, they took a step back. They lost their star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Expectations are through the roof for the Jets this season. In the offseason, they became a brand new team adding Aaron Rodgers. Quarterback has been their big issue under Robert Saleh and Rodgers should solve that issue. They also added Dalvin Cook which gives them a reliable running back in the run and pass game. Defensively, we know how good they are with guys like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. This should be a big year for them.

The line has moved in favor of the Bills a bit. I think the Jets get this win. The Bills just don't impress me with the moves they made this offseason. In New York last year, the Jets took down the Bills. With Aaron Rodgers, you have to think the Jets have a good chance again. The defense has given Josh Allen problems in the past and they look better than ever heading into this year. Give me the Jets taking down the Bills 24-17.

Pick: Jets +2