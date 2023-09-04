Opening odds + movement for Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1 Sunday Night Football

The first Sunday Night Football game of the season is set for September 10th as the Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Cowboys -3

Over/Under: O/U 46.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Giants +142

Spread: Cowboys -2

Over/Under: O/U 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Giants +105

In the past few seasons, the Cowboys have been good, but not good enough. They have made it to the playoffs in the last two seasons, but have been unable to get past the Divisional Round. Dak Prescott has been fine, but needs to be better if they want this team to be elite. He struggles with turnovers, but they have a strong receiving core this season. Along with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, they traded for Brandin Cooks who is a sold WR2 option. The Cowboys also have a strong defense, so this could be the year they make a run in the playoffs.

The Giants are expecting another improving season. This has felt like a brand new team with Brian Daboll as head coach. They made a major trade this offseason as they added Darren Waller through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Daniel Jones has looked better since Daboll took over which was expected given his success with Josh Allen in Buffalo. The Giants also have an underrated defense. They’re one of the more underrated teams in the NFL this year and I would expect more success from them this season.

Everybody will probably be betting on “America’s Team” in this matchup, but I am going the other way. The Giants have been underdogs since Daboll took over and they’ve continued to prove people wrong. They will be in front of the home crowd and I think they get a win to start the year. Dallas has a tough defense, but with guys like Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller as weapons this year, the Cowboys will have their hands full. I think the Giants win this game 28-27.

Pick: Giants +3.5