Opening odds + movement for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL regular season is right around the corner. In Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on divisional rival Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

2023 NFL odds: Rams vs. Seahawks Week 1

September 3 odds

Spread: Seahawks -5.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -238, Rams +195

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Over/Under: O/U 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Rams +150

Everybody wants to believe the Rams won't be good this year, but I can't. If Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are at full health, this team will be hard to stop. Their defense has regresses in a strong way and will need to surprise some people. They’re going to need to get serious pass rush, because their secondary may be the worst in the NFL. Aaron Donald needs to have one of his strong seasons to give this defense a boost.

It will be fun watching the Seahawks this season. Everybody thought they were a slouch last year, but they quickly showed they were going to compete. Geno Smith was much better than many expected and their secondary looked solid. They made the playoffs in a year where everybody expected a rebuild. I would expect them to improve this season and have a shot at the playoffs again.

Some money has come in on the Seahawks since the lines were set as they moved from 3.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites. Some of the reasoning could be because of the uncertainties with the Rams injuries. This game being in Seattle also can be a big reason why people expect the Seahawks to win and cover. I’m going on the other side though and think the Rams will not only cover, but win the game outright. I think it’s tight for the majority of the game and the Rams use a late field goal to pull off the upset 27-24.

Pick: Rams +4.5